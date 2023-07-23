GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is working with the 13-time World Champion Green Bay Packers for a unique certificate program that dives into the illustrious history of the Green and Gold.

The ‘History of the Green Bay Packers’ is a noncredit certificate program available to anyone with registration open now, and an eight-session Zoom class beginning in September, officials with UW-Green Bay say.

The iconic history of the most renowned franchise in NFL history will be taught by Brent Hensel, the curator of the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

“I am extremely excited to collaborate with UW-Green Bay on this rich and storied course and to share the legendary history of the Green Bay Packers,” said Hensel.

The Packers are the only team in professional sports to be owned and sustained by its fans. The sessions detail a story of survival, dating back to the team’s origins in 1919.

The sessions will cover important events and personalities from the Packers’ rich and proud history that dates back to the early days of the NFL, including:

Origins of American Football – Exploring the evolution of the game and how its popularity evolved including in the Green Bay area

– Exploring the evolution of the game and how its popularity evolved including in the Green Bay area A Story of Survival – Delving into the early days of the franchise and struggle for survival

– Delving into the early days of the franchise and struggle for survival Lambeau’s Reign – Looking at co-founder Earl “Curly” Lambeau and his role as coach and guiding force of the team

– Looking at co-founder Earl “Curly” Lambeau and his role as coach and guiding force of the team Virtual Tour of the Packers Hall of Fame – Taking a virtual walk through the museum and get an inside look at how the different exhibits were created

– Taking a virtual walk through the museum and get an inside look at how the different exhibits were created Packers-Bears Rivalry – Revisiting two of the three oldest NFL franchises and how the teams became interconnected

– Revisiting two of the three oldest NFL franchises and how the teams became interconnected Lombardi’s Dynasty – Exploring the rise of Vince Lombardi, a little-known coach, who became the most famous coach in sports

– Exploring the rise of Vince Lombardi, a little-known coach, who became the most famous coach in sports Leadership & Diversity – Uncovering the lasting influence of Lombardi on leadership and diversity in Green Bay

When participants complete the program, they will earn an exclusive UW-Green Bay digital badge distinguished by the Packers ‘G.’ Admission to the Packers Hall of Fame is also included as part of the program’s registration fee.

Learn more about the History of the Green Bay Packers certificate program by clicking here.