UW-Green Bay postpones December commencement to May 2021

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local university has decided to push its December Commencement Ceremony to May 2021.

According to a letter shared with WFRV Local 5, UW-Green Bay says the decision is in response to the “current global health crisis.”

In August, UWGB held a drive-thru commencement ceremony after abandoning its traditional in-person ceremony due to COVID-19.

“Graduating from college is no easy feat, and you deserve the ability to celebrate this achievement,” the letter reads. “We consider Commencement to be one of the best days of the year on campus, and will work tirelessly to ensure you are able to have your degree attainment recognized and honored by your family, supporters, and the University.”

