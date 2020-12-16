UW-Green Bay rapid testing site takes break, set to resume after holidays

A person is tested for the COVID-19 Coronavirus Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Cesar Chavez City Park in Phoenix. The two-week testing event is aimed at bringing tests to Phoenix’s Laveen neighborhood, home to many Latinos and Blacks who have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. Latino leaders say governments need to do more to communicate effectively with Hispanic communities to ensure people know where to get tested and encourage them to participate. (AP Photo/Matt York)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – UW-Green Bay’s free rapid drive-up testing site at Weidner Center will be taking a break over the holidays.

The campus testing site will function Monday – Friday, through Dec. 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Organizers say testing is scheduled to begin again after the holiday break on Monday, Jan. 4.

People seeking to be tested at the Weidner Center are told to register online, enter the Green Bay Campus’s main entrance off of Nicolet Drive, and follow the signs leading to the testing site.

After all of the directions have been completed, organizers say an eTrueNorth employee will help people take the test without leaving their car.

Wait time is said to be very short. Organizers say people should plan for about five to ten minutes for the test and 30 minutes for results by e-mail.

If you have any questions regarding the rapid testing, organizers ask you to call 1-800-635-8611.