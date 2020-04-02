UW-Green Bay selects Provost, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs as newest Chancellor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has selected Dr. Michael Alexander, its current Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, as the seventh Chancellor of the university.

Alexander’s appointment was unanimously approved by the UW System Board of Regents Thursday following a recommendation made by a selection committee. Alexander will assume the leadership post on May 1.

According to UW-Green Bay, Alexander has served as provost and vice chancellor since July 2019. Alexander previously served as Professor and Director of the School of Music at the University of Northern Colorado, Professor of Music at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, and Music Director of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra.

“During Michael’s tenure at Green Bay, he has demonstrated keen listening and engagement skills,” said UW System President Ray Cross. “His experience as a conductor has clearly enriched and influenced his ability to lead individual experts and professionals.”

“I know the work of the university will increasingly be a driver in the educational, economic, cultural, and civic life of Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marinette, and Sheboygan,” he said. “Our mission and vision for a university that fearlessly meets challenges, solves problems, embraces diversity, cares about our region, and provides access to education for all who want it honors the innovative spirit of the founders of the university and moves us forward.”

He holds an M.M. in Instrumental Conducting from UW-Milwaukee and a D.M.A. in Orchestral Conducting from UW-Madison. Alexander earned a B.M.E. from the University of Georgia. In 2004, he was interim conductor of the Green Bay Youth Symphony.

“Michael is clearly the person to lead UW-Green Bay through this period of extraordinary challenge and opportunity. He is a great listener, a deep thinker, and he possesses the spirit of respectful urgency essential to these times,” said Regent Robert Atwell, chair of the Search and Screen Committee.

Alexander was one of four candidates selected for the position. He will earn $250,000 as chancellor.