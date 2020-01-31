UW-Green Bay students participate in Canoe Battleship

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at UW-Green Bay put a different spin on the classic game “Battleship” with canoes Thursday night.

Students participated in “Canoe Battleship” at the Kress Events Center Pool with a simple goal – sink the other ships.

“It’s super fun, it’s unique and different. It’s not something you get to do every day. And our turnout is great,” said Casey Pivonka, Kress Event Center Recreation Coordinator.

Twenty-five teams battled to stay afloat. The winners of the aquatic competition got their names on the canoe paddle and a victory t-shirt.