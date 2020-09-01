GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UW-Green Bay students react to campus return

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at the Univeristy of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus are moved in and set to begin a semester unlike any other this fall.

Classes will be offered in various formats, including in-person, hybrid, and online classes.

Students told WFRV Local 5 about their feelings being back on campus.

“It’s good to be back because just the feeling of being back is nice and being back with all these ambassadors and mentoring freshmen is also really nice,” sophomore Jacob Marshall says.

“I’m super excited to come back to campus. I’m kind of a social butterfly so being able to see everyone again is really, really refreshing,” says junior Autumn Rettke.

UWGB’s chancellor says they are only able to use 20% of their classrooms for face to face instruction.

The university recently held a drive-thru commencement ceremony after restrictions due to the pandemic canceled the usual in-person event.

Students moved back on to St. Norbert College’s campus in late August. The college has adopted a special app aimed at screening for COVID-19.

