UW-Green Bay to offer free rapid coronavirus testing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — As coronavirus cases continue to surge in Wisconsin, numbers on the UW-Green Bay campus remain low.

“Everyone wears their masks whenever and we’re listening to our R.A.’s and everything,” freshman Briaunna Knoz said Thursday, “so I feel like everyone’s doing a really good job.”

Of the more than 10,500 coronavirus tests that have been administered this semester at UW-Green Bay, only 97 have come back positive.

“Our students deserve so much of the credit,” Vice Chancellor Sheryl VanGruensven said. “They have been doing a phenomenal job, adhering to wearing their masks, social distancing, and really, you know, being accountable to each other.”

Frequent testing has also played a role on campus.

“I get tested once a week,” Knoz told Local 5. “I’m actually getting tested in like an hour.”

“It’s super easy,” fellow freshman Jessica Endries added. “They just have you bring your mask down right below your nose, they swab your nose, and then you walk out and you get your results in like a few hours.”

Quick results like that will soon be available to anyone who signs up for testing on the UW-Green Bay campus.

“UW-Green Bay is really pleased to be partnering with the U.S. Department of Health to be administering rapid point of care testing,” VanGruensven said.

More than 12,000 free tests will be offered to anyone who signs up, then drives up to the Weidner Center, starting Monday.

“It’s a self-administered nasal swab so it can be done really quickly and the test will be processed immediately,” VanGruensven explained.

While that first swab is being processed, those being tested will park in a nearby lot.

Officials estimate the wait time at 15 minutes.

If the test comes back negative, they can leave campus.

If it’s positive, a second test will be administered and the person being tested will return to the parking lot to await final results.

“If they’re positive, they can immediately go home and start quarantining rather than waiting a few days and still being interacting in the public as they wait for that result,” VanGruensven said.

With rapid testing, officials hope to help stop the spread as Northeast Wisconsin’s coronavirus numbers continue to rise.

“The U.S. Department of Health has really recognized that the State of Wisconsin and our area in particular has been hard hit by the virus,” VanGruensven said.

Testing is free and available to anyone 5 years and older from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pre-Registration is required.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT REGISTERING FOR RAPID TESTING.