UW-Green Bay to provide virtual training to caregivers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is making online training available for caregiving staff.

According to a release, CNAs and other caregivers, including home health care aides and resident assistants, were required to attend in-person classes to receive their credentials through the Wisconsin Department of Health and Services (DHS).

Soon after the (DHS) announced the launch of its “WisHealth Careers” multimedia campaign encouraging Wisconsinites to enter the healthcare field at the end of November, UW-Green Bay’s Wisconsin Caregiver Academy pivoted, making online training available for caregiving staff.

“At the University, we are committed to compassionate care for Wisconsin residents. We understand the pandemic makes it more difficult for facilities to gather staff together for training, so with the approval of DHS we developed a collaborative solution of online training,” says Kerry Winkler, program specialist for Wisconsin Caregiver Academy.

According to a release, the WisHealth Careers campaign is hoping to bring attention to the need for thousands of healthcare positions around the state—all served by training provided by Wisconsin Caregiver Academy—and now fully online.

DHS regulates and mandates core training for caregivers working in assisted living facilities, and Wisconsin Caregiver Academy is accredited and approved to provide this training. Courses required include medication administration, standard precautions, fire safety and first aid.

In addition, courses are available in client groups, or types of patients requiring specialized care, and special tasks like resident rights. All courses are available online individually or with bundle pricing.