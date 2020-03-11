UW-Green Bay to teach classes ‘via alternative delivery methods’ amid coronavirus concerns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – UW-Green Bay has decided to teach classes at all campuses “via alternative delivery methods,” according to a letter sent to the university community. This will go into effect on Monday, March 23. Students leaving campus for spring break are also being asked to remain home until further notice and should bring home all course material over spring break.
According to the letter, the campuses remain open and essential services will remain available. Students who are unable to leave campus for the break will be provided accommodations. Any university-sponsored spring break trips have been canceled for staff and faculty.
In addition, UW-Green Bay says all campus events from March 14-22 have been canceled. The Kress Events Center will be closed to the public from March 14-29. Green Bay athletics will continue to monitor the situation, according to UW-Green Bay, with guidance from NIT, Horizon League, and the NCAA.
A press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday to update the community on UW-Green Bay’s plan in this situation.
