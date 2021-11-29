UW-Green Bay virtual Gubernatorial Election Academy underway

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- On Monday, November 29, the online-only UW-Green Bay Gubernatorial Election Academy commenced with over two hundred participants from across the state. “We have the Wisconsin Election Commission involved,” said Kassie Van Remortel, Director of Government Affairs and Economic Development.

Van Remortel says the WEC teaches courses in the two-and-a-half-day academy. “We also update our courses so that they know the most current laws and statutes that govern elections,” said Van Remortel. Greg Grube is with the WEC. “Wards are the thing in our system that creates the most District information. Basically, outside of School Districts and Sanitary Districts, your Ward assignments are what creates your ballot,” said Grube.

There is also a special training course for Poll Workers on December 1st. “We do the hands-on stuff,” said Van Remortel. Also included in the different courses are how to set up a Polling Station, Chief Inspector methods and the proper way things should go. “We cover everything extensively, from preparations to post-election procedures,” said Van Remortel.

UW-Green Bay plans on holding another Election Training Academy in September 2022. You can check their website for more information on that when it becomes available. “We’re the only ones in the state of Wisconsin that do this actually,” said Van Remortel.