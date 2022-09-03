GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- University of Wisconsin Green Bay welcomed a potentially record breaking number of students to campus on Saturday.

UW-Green Bay Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kathleen Burns said they are projecting 10,000 students for the fall semester across their four campuses (Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marinette, Sheboygan). The university has seen an increase in enrollment for six straight years while other U-W system school have seen enrollment go down.

“We are thinking about education early in terms of students in high school accessing our programs and historically we have grown graduate programs too,” said Burns.

Burns said there are 1100 new freshman on campus this semester which she said is about the same as previous years. One of those new freshman is Aaron Hartmann from Athens, Wis.

Hartmann said he entered the workforce for two years after graduating high school so he could earn money to pay for college. He said he will study elementary education and spent move-in day on Saturday afternoon with his parents.

“I’m really looking forward to taking a step back from working all the time and have some time for myself, more time to meet other people and do stuff that is fun,” said Hartmann.