UW-Green Bay’s Charles Guthrie named Akron University’s Athletic Director

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s (UWGB) Charles Guthrie has accepted the Athletic Director position at Akron University.

UWGB Chancellor Michael Alexander confirmed that Guthrie has accepted the Athletic Director position at Akron University.

“Charles Guthrie is a true joy to work with and is gifted at bringing out the best in people,” says Alexander.

Guthrie served as UWGB’s Athletic Director since October 2017 when he was the ninth person to hold supervisory responsibility for intercollegiate athletics in the history of the Green Bay program.

“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to partner and collaborate with Chancellor Alexander, the leadership team and the campus community,” says Guthrie.

Alexander says UWGB will immediatedly look to fill the position.

“We will begin immediately to recruit a leader to build on his success and continue toward our goal of building the Athletic Department as a fundamental piece of how the region interacts with UW-Green Bay,” says Alexander.

According to UWGB, Guthrie helped raise over $1.2 million annually via the Phoenix Fund and special events. Guthrie oversaw enhancements to the Kress Events Center, completion of the University’s softball complex, King Park, which was completed in Spring 2020 and the opening of the new Aldo Santaga Soccer Stadium in 2019.

Guthrie also impacted the success in the classroom as Green Bay student-athletes achieved the highest-ever combined grade point average during any semester in the spring 2020 semester with a department-wide GPA of 3.57.

Deputy Director of Athletics Jermaine Rolle will serve as interim athletic director until Guthrie’s successor is named.