UW-Green Bay’s cross country team rallies to support annual Pi Day 5k Run/Walk

UW- Green Bay freshman, Tanner Conard

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Members of UW- Green Bay’s Cross Country team showed up bright and early Saturday morning to participate in Leonardo da Vinci School’s annual Pi Day 5k Run/Walk.

First-time participant of the PI Day 5k and UW-Green Bay freshman, Tanner Conard, finished the event in first place with a time of 17:13.

Conard says, “I did the event mostly for fun, but also to get some races in to train for the upcoming season.”

Like Conard, several others participated in the Pi Day 5k for fun but also to support Green Bay’s Habitat for Humanity.

In the last five years, this event has helped raise $83,000 dollars for the Habitat for Humanity.

The Leonardo da Vinci School members say, “We are going to continue taking on initiatives to have an impact that make a difference. We are Altruistic – We give back to the community.”