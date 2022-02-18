MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Hundreds of UW Health nurses will hold a picket in late Feb. for safe staffing, quality care and a union.

According to a release, UW Health nurses will hold an information picket for safe staffing, quality care and a union. The picket will be held on Feb. 24 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., which is the same day that the UW Health Board meets.

“We’re holding this informational picket to let the UW Health Board and administration know we can’t wait a single minute longer, they must recognize our union immediately so we can work together to solve this growing crisis and protect patient safety,” said Mariah Clark, who works in the emergency department and has 14 years of service at UW Health.

It was also mentioned that a ‘strong majority’ of nurses have been asking the UW Health Board and administration to recognize their union. The size of the union would reportedly be around 2,600.

The UW nurses used to have a union, but they say that executives used Wisconsin Act 10 as an ‘excuse’ to not negotiate a new agreement when the last contract expired in 2014.

“UW Health is in the midst of a staffing crisis which is largely of its own making because of all the cuts since our last union contract ended. Executives claim that nurses have a voice through their ‘shared governance’ structure, but I was active in that process for nearly four years, and it doesn’t empower nurses to make the substantive changes we need,” says Courtney Younkle who has been a registered nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at UW Health’s American Family Children’s Hospital for almost eight years.