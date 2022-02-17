MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – UW Health will be raising its minimum wage from $15 an hour to $17 an hour.

The hospital announced that the $2.00 wage increase will take effect in May 2022 and will be affecting more than 200 job titles and over 20 percent of the workforce at UW Health.

“We feel that this would have a rather large impact, we’re impacting about 20 percent of our workforce, over a thousand people within the organization, over 250 positions,” shared Betsy Clough, chief human resources officer, UW Health.

Clough hopes that this wage increase will help the hospital better support its current healthcare workers.

“This is sending a signal to our community and also our current workforce about the value and importance we place on them and recognizing that potentially that previous lowest regular rate didn’t work for everyone and wasn’t effective in supporting them in their lives,” explained Clough.

In addition, UW Health hopes this increase will also help attract future healthcare workers.

According to Clough, hiring has evolved in recent years, and UW Health needs to make hiring easier and faster, and ensure wages and benefits continue to create a strong incentive for working at the health system.

“UW Health is committed to building on its reputation as not just the number one hospital in Wisconsin, but one of the best places to work,” she said. “We value every individual on our team, because they each play a key role in delivering remarkable patient care to our community.”