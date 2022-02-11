(WFRV) – Part of the UW-Madison marching band showed up with a special surprise for Interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson’s last Board of Regents meeting as president Friday.

The UW System tweeted that the band sprung into action with a rendition of “On, Wisconsin!” to celebrate the end of his reign.

Written by two roommates in a Chicago rooming house, William T. Purdy (music) and Carl Beck (lyrics), the song has been wildly popular with lyrics mentioning touchdowns, running the ball around Minnesota, and “we will win this game.”

The song somehow adds a farewell to Thompson’s time looking over the UW System.

Thompson submitted his letter of resignation in January of 2022, with the action effective on March 18. The former governor took on the job as interim president on July 1, 2020, after Ray Cross retired.

University of Wisconsin System leaders has chosen prominent business attorney Jay Rothman as the next system president.

