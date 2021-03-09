UW-Madison chancellor apologizes over public records

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank is apologizing after it was reported that she suggested to other Big Ten leaders that their emails related to the COVID-19 pandemic be moved to a private portal.

Blank issued the apology in a statement Monday to the Wisconsin State Journal.

The Washington Post on Friday first reported on Blank and other Big Ten leaders’ emails in a story explaining the efforts they made to hide their discussions from taxpayers who fund their universities.

Blank suggested moving discussions to the private platform in response to University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel asking Big Ten colleges and presidents to confidentially compare notes.