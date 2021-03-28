UW-Madison Extension Brown County celebrate ‘Master Gardener Volunteer Week’

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Madison Wisconsin Extension Brown County announced that they will be celebrating Master Gardener Volunteer Week starting April 5 through 9.

Extension shares that on April 7, it will be “Thank a Master Gardener Volunteer Day.” On this day, they want to recognize all of the Master Gardener Volunteers for their dedication and contributions to Wisconsin by making a phone call, writing a note, or just saying “Thank you!”

Officials share that Master Gardener Volunteers make a positive difference in Brown County lives and communities by maintaining gardens throughout the county. These gardens are said to include food gardens at the YMWC West, St Mark’s Church, and Aging and Disability Resource Center.

The food grown in these gardens reportedly contributes to over a thousand pounds of food to underserved individuals and families in Brown County annually. Adding to their efforts, officials say that volunteers have also installed native plant gardens at the Neville Museum and along the Riverwalk in De Pere.

“Through hours of community service by answering diagnostic questions, educating the public on horticultural topics, growing and donating food to local pantries, beautifying community spaces, conducting workshops, and more, these volunteers work tirelessly to make Wisconsin an incredible place to live,” write Extension officials.