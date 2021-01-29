UW-Madison police chief bans ‘thin blue line’ imagery

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Madison’s police chief has banned officers from using “thin blue line” imagery, most often seen on U.S. flags, while on duty.

The move by Chief Kristen Roman follows criticism on social media of a thin blue line flag displayed at the police department’s office.

The U.S. flags, with a blue stripe, are considered a sign of police solidarity, but have also been criticized as a symbol of white supremacy.

Roman said the flag has been “co-opted” by extremists with “hateful ideologies” and that her department needs to distance itself from the imagery to build trust with the community.

