OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – UW Oshkosh has an Alternative Careers in Teaching program which is designed for people who are on a non-traditional career path towards becoming a teacher.

“The ACT program was designed just over 15 years ago, as a way to help people that already have a career and want to transition to teaching,” said Eric Brunsell, Director of the ACT program.

Brunsell says the program has been a success. “We’ve graduated well over 200 students, and their employers the School Districts have been generally positive in most cases,” he added.

Ben Klingberg, a Captain with the National Guard for 10 years, is now a high school teacher at Fond du Lac High. Klingberg explains he has completed the ACT program – ending the course in 18 months and was still able to move at his own pace.

“The really awesome thing about the ACT program is that it is geared towards adult learners,” said Klingberg.

The program has a mix of virtual and in-person learning. “I knew I wanted to be a teacher, and I had the GI Bill to be able to support me,” added Klingberg.

There are some requirements for anyone who wants to complete the program. “It’s geared towards people who have a Bachelors Degree, generally in an area like science or math,” explained Brunsell.

