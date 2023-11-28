OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh announced the launch of its School of Informatics Tuesday morning amid an $18 million budget deficit and more than 200 faculty and staff members being laid off.

“As we’re looking at how to control cost, how to make our programs more efficient, this gives us a way to lean into that and really bring things together in a way that helps us control cost but also design with those learners in mind,” UW-Oshkosh Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Ed Martini said. “It’s, more than anything, a way for us to reorganize and reimagine what our learning systems look like. So right now, that’s the best part; it’s a very low cost initiative that’s meeting the needs and interests of our students.”

There will not be a building constructed for the new school, at least not yet, as it is essentially an umbrella that reorganizes existing programs.

“We’re putting this under an umbrella and then recognizing, collaborating, and celebrating all things digital information,” UW-Oshkosh College of Business dean Frank Braun said. In addition to business, “it also reaches across into the College of Letters and Science, journalism, computer science, engineering, into the School of Education and educational technologies.”

Despite the deficit, UW-Oshkosh Chancellor Andy Leavitt believes that now is the right time to launch the School of Informatics.

“[Informatics] is a very, very timely and necessary subject in today’s world, and it involves essentially all things that are digital,” Leavitt said.

How does UW-Oshkosh define informatics?

“Informatics is the art, science, and business of digital information in society today. It encompasses all aspects of digital and bringing together social dimensions and technical dimensions of technology,” Braun said. “In a very different way, it’s a matrix school which fits across all the traditional academic colleges to bring together all things informatics.”

Braun said that this “matrix school” will use existing programs and spaces and adjust as needed.

“We have four traditional colleges now. Can we rethink and reorganize those colleges through a school of informatics lens, or mechanism, to reorganize and realign with where the jobs and careers are?” Braun said. “The learning space is the virtual space, is the meta space if you will. So, are new buildings on the horizon? If they make sense, if they help advance the cause.”

Martini believes that more matrix schools are in the future of education at both UW-Oshkosh and all colleges and universities.

“The School of Informatics is, more than anything at this point, a model of what we believe the future of learning looks like. Not just at UWO, but across higher education,” Martini said. “We’re looking at more schools. We’re looking at different combinations of programs. We’re putting everything on the table: number of colleges, number of departments, number of programs, looking at costs, but also looking at what does the future look like? How do we train students for jobs that don’t exist yet?”

Finals are just three weeks away at UW-Oshkosh, but some students are more concerned about the future of their school amid the multi-million-dollar budget deficit.

“[A staff member] got laid off, and I was like, ‘Oh, my favorite person’s gone.’ So it was sad, but you’ve got to understand, desperate times call for desperate measures,” sophomore Emily Martin said.

Freshman Halle Roder wishes there was more communication from the administration to students about both university developments and budgetary issues.

“The administration hasn’t been very open about what’s been happening, not a lot of communication to the students,” Roder said. “How did we get to be so in debt to be like this awful, having to let go of all of these teachers and having to be so low-budget?”