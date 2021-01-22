UW-Oshkosh COVID-19 testing site to remain open through March

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and the Winnebago County Health Department, will allow the COVID-19 community testing site to remain open through March.

“Testing remains a critical step in controlling the spread of COVID-19, and we are grateful for the partnership with UW Oshkosh and its continued efforts to provide this free service to the community,” says Doug Gieryn, health officer/director for the Winnebago County Health Department.

According to the University, the community testing site at the Culver Family Welcome Center, on the Oshkosh campus is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“UW Oshkosh was eager to step up and provide campus resources to meet the need for community testing. Thousands of people have been tested at the site since it opened in November, and we are pleased this effort will continue into the spring,” says UWO Chancellor Andrew Leavitt.

Free rapid-results COVID-19 testing is available to anyone 5 years or older. Individuals do not have to be experiencing symptoms or be a close contact of someone with COVID-19 to get a test.

Results are provided within 15-30 minutes according to a release.