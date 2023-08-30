OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A billing mistake has led some University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh graduates to be undercharged, and they are required to pay the balance post-graduation, according to a statement from UW Oshkosh chief of staff Alex Hummel.

“A coding error resulted in inaccurate billing statements sent to several students,” Hummel said.

The error only affected billing statements sent to the most recent group of executive masters of business students, according to Hummel. Not all of those students have paid their balances.

“The cost of the EMBA program is clearly communicated to students when they enroll in the program,” Hummel said. “The error does not change the cost of the program nor the amounts owed by the graduates.”

The total cost of the UW Oshkosh MBA-Executive is $59,500, according to the program’s website. That sum includes tuition and fees, textbooks, classroom materials, supplies, and events, among other items listed.

Below is the full statement provided to Local 5 News: