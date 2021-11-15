UW Oshkosh installs ‘Opioid Rescue Kits’ in residence halls to help ‘save a life’

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, a police officer holds a box of Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, that the department officers carry in their patrol vehicles in Jackson Township, Butler County, Pa. More companies could begin making the easy-to-use version of the medication under a deal announced Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 by New York’s attorney general. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Department of Health Services reports drug overdose cases rose 28% during the pandemic but people across Wisconsin are trying to stop the trend with ‘Opioid Rescue Kits.’

Cindy Burzinski of Wisconsin Voices for Recovery said, “It’s really important because you just don’t know where fentanyl is being put and so to have Narcan available if needed improves the safety in the community.”

UW Oshkosh is the latest place to install the kits near other medical devices such as a defibrillator.

“The idea is to have Narcan available right where we have our AED units, where we have our bleed bags so people know that if there’s an emergency that’s where they can go to save a life,” said Chief Kurt Leibold of the UW Oshkosh Police Department.

Wisconsin Voices for Recovery said using the Narcan boxes is easy, all someone has to do is unlock the box, grab the nasal spray and administer it to whoever’s having the overdose.

“Those numbers have been increasing over the past couple of years and i know that with the sites we have installed these boxes so far they are used,” said Burzinski.

The University said they do not have a drug overdose problem on their campus but instead wants to prevent a possible tragedy.

Chancellor Andrew Leavitt said, “This is strictly preventative, what we’re doing. We don’t have an issue at this point but we’re also, the university is part of the local drug enforcement scene so therefore we’re certainly aware there is an increasing number of drug overdoses in the area.”

The kits are funded by DHS.