OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Freshmen are coming from near and far on move-in day at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

“Far enough to be away from home, but still close enough to come home,” Green Bay native Zach Kelly said. A close proximity to home comes in handy for any student.

“I’ve never really been in a new environment before, so I’m just kind of winging it,” Appleton native Ella Bauerle said. “With this whole move-in thing, I definitely forgot a few things.”

A’rie-anna Mathis drove nearly 1,800 miles with her family from Tucson, Arizona.

“I’m really nervous, but I believe in myself,” she said. “I put nursing on my application, but now I’m not really sure. But we’ll figure it out.”

That is what college is for, and Ella’s father, Jamie Bauerle, is figuring out campus again.

“I went to school here and graduated in 1999, so I’m pretty familiar with the campus, but I’m sure things have changed though,” he said. “[Move-in] has been real smooth, real smooth. It’s not as busy. I remember when I did, and everyone did it at once, and it was very chaotic.”

Now, he’s sending his first child off to college.

“There’s gonna be some tears, especially probably for mom,” he said. “And me.”

Ella knows it is an emotional day for her parents, too.

“I saw my dad about to cry earlier, he squeezed me really hard,” she said.

They are not alone in the waterworks.

“I know I’m gonna cry, for sure,” Mathis said.

Kelly is the last child in his family and knows the mix of emotions well.

“It’ll be interesting, it’s new. I’m kind of excited for a new thing after four years of high school,” he said. “It’ll be a little sad, but it’s bittersweet to start a new chapter. It’ll be alright.”