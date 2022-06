OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Police are asking those in the area to avoid the 600 Block of Amherst Avenue due to a gas leak.

According to the UW Oshkosh Police’s Twitter Page, crews are on scene and working on repairs to the gas leak.

More updates are expected in the future but at this time, officers are asking the community to avoid the area until further notice.

