OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A professor at UW-Oshkosh helped with the identification of a man who was found dead back in August 2022 inside an empty building.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the man who was found dead back on August 13 2022 was identified as Glenn Wagner. Further investigation, items found at the scene and help from Dr. Kasten from UW-Oshkosh helped identify the man.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dr. Kasten is the Chair of the Department of Anthropology and Associate Professor of Anthropology at UW-Oshkosh. She did a forensic assessment of the deceased to help with the identification.

Authorities say there was evidence at the scene to suggest that Wagner was living in the nonresidential structure/empty commercial building where he was found. There was no evidence to suggest that his death was suspicious.

Wagner was found at a building in the 100 block of High Avenue.