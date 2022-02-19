OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Anthropology professor turned cold case investigator?

Dr. Jordan Karsten, an associate professor of Anthropology at UW-Oshkosh, has had a long history of using his expertise to help local law enforcement solve missing person cases.

“They (law enforcement) usually contact me if they have any concern that some bone that has been found or turned in is human or not,” explained Karsten.

Most recently, Karsten played a pivotal role in helping solve the nearly four-decade-old missing persons case of Starkie Swenson, whose remains were found by two hikers at High Cliff State Park in September.

Swenson was a Neenah resident and had been missing since October of 1983.

Prior to Swenson’s remains being found, Karsten, with the help of students, had been actively searching for Swenson throughout the Fox Valley and documenting this journey on season one of the podcast: “Cold Case: The Frozen Tundra.”

“Cold Case: The Frozen Tundra” was first launched back in March of 2021 by Karsten and his co-host, communications and media specialist, Matt Hiskes.

Season one of the podcast largely focused on the Swenson disappearance, however, now that the case has come to a close, Karsten is onto solving his next cold case: the disappearance of Laurie Depies.

On August 19, 1992, 20-year-old Laurie Depies ended her shift working at the Fox River Mall and drove to her boyfriend’s apartment complex. Her vehicle was reportedly heard coming into the parking lot of the complex, however, Depies never entered the apartment.

Depies vehicle was later found locked and still in the parking lot of her boyfriend’s apartment complex with a Styrofoam cup of soda on top of it, but there was no sign of Depies.

Shortly after, officials determined there was foul play involved in her disappearnce.

Now, three decades later and Karsten is revisiting Laurie Depies cold case in hopes of bringing back attention to the case and perhaps finding a resolution.

“I think there are many of these stories across Northeast Wisconsin that deserve to be told so that people don’t forget about these people who are still missing,” said Karsten.

Karsten has reportedly received permission from the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation and Depies’ family to move forward with the podcast focusing on the disappearance of Laurie Depies.

The search for Laurie Depies will be featured on season two of Karsten and Hiskes’ podcast “Cold Case: The Frozen Tundra.”

Season two of the podcast is expected to drop in the summer of 2022.

“Cold Case: The Frozen Tundra.” is available on various streaming platforms including Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Podcast. To learn more or to listen to previous episodes, click here.