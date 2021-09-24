FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UW-Oshkosh reaches 70% vaccination rate among students

UW-Oshkosh reaches settlement agreement.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh joined five other UW schools that have reached the 70% threshold.

According to officials, both UW-Oshkosh and UW-Whitewater were the newest universities to reach a 70% vaccination rate among students.

“Thanks to the students and all the university employees at UW Oshkosh and UW-Whitewater for helping us reach this goal,” said UW System President Tommy Thompson.

There were already four UW schools that have surpassed 70% including:

  • UW-Eau Claire
  • UW-La Crosse
  • UW-Milwaukee
  • UW-Madison (running its own vaccination campaign)

The UW System provides vaccination rates for all universities weekly. They are also extending its Vax Up! ’70 for 70′ campaign by two weeks. The new deadline is Oct. 31, 2021.

The UW System’s “70 for 70” campaign is for fully vaccinated students who attend universities that reach the 70 percent threshold will be eligible to win one of 70 scholarships valued at $7,000.

