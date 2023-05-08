OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Hot-diggity-dog! A UW Oshkosh student is getting the chance to promote Oscar Mayer nationwide.

Public Relations student Anna Murphy-Pociask learned about the job while interning with Discover Oshkosh. After countless interviews and information sessions, Murphy Pociask was chosen as one of 12 in the country to represent Oscar Mayer.

She says, “I got a call from the person who made the decision, and he was like, ‘I really love your energy, your outgoingness, and I feel like you’d be a great fit for this. On the phone, I remember I said, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I was so excited. I got the chills. It was a great adrenaline rush to hear that.”

For one year, she and one of the other 11 spokespeople will drive around different regions of the country in the famous Weinermobile, where they will be attending various events to promote the brand’s message.

“I think honestly I’m most excited to be speaking on the brand and making people happy. I think the main role of the job is to make people happy and spread the message of Oscar Mayer, so just to be able to do that every single day and make a difference for all walks of life is really empowering,” Murphy-Pociask says.

While she does not know what the future holds after the job, Murphy-Pociask says she is excited to be representing her community on a national scale.

She explains, “I’m so thrilled and honored to represent not only UW Oshkosh and everybody in Oshkosh with this brand, but I just feel like it’s very empowering that I get to do this role.”

She will begin training for the job starting the first week of June. While she was the only person chosen from UWO, 2 students from UW Madison were also a part of the 12 chosen for the role.