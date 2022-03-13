OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, local college students want to do their part and help those fighting for their lives; their homes; their freedom.

On Saturday, University of Wisconsin Oshkosh (UWO) students organized a donation drive to collect supplies that would be shipped overseas to help those in Ukraine.

At the helm of the drive was UWO senior, Raiden Montero, who decided to organize the drive after watching his friends on the other side of the world go from civilians to soldiers.

Montero’s strong ties to Ukraine allegedly stem from a trip he made to the country back in 2019. It was there that he befriended many Ukrainians with whom he has kept in contact with through the years.

Wanting to help his friends from miles away, Montero, with help from UWO faculty, students, volunteers, and the group ‘Wisconsin Ukrainians,’ hosted a donation drive at the Opera House.

The drive was a huge success collecting several essential items. Organizers added that among the items donated were two bulletproof vests and different types of armory. These kinds of items are in high demand as the Ukrainian military is currently in short supply of gear.

At the end of the donation drive, organizers told Local 5 they were grateful to everyone who donated.

“I just want to thank everybody. Everyone has been so generous and it’s very humbling to see everyone wanting to help,” shared Oshkosh Aid For Ukraine Rally Organizer Cassandra Bevacqua.

For more information on how you can donate to help those in Ukraine, visit the Wisconsin Ukrainians Facebook page.