UW Oshkosh to host in-person commencement ceremonies in May

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been a year since much of Wisconsin had to close up shop because of the coronavirus pandemic and that included colleges and universities. But there’s a light at the end of the tunnel for this year’s upcoming graduating class.

The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh has announced they will resume in-person commencement ceremonies in May. For safety precautions, there will be four ceremonies held on Saturday, May 15 at the Kolf Sports Center.

UWO Chancellor Andrew Leavitt says they are thrilled to host in-person ceremonies for their graduates. The schedule is:

8 a.m.: All doctoral, associate of arts and science, bachelor of applied studies and bachelor of liberal studies degree candidates

11 a.m.: College of Business undergraduate and master’s degree candidates; and College of Letters and Science undergraduate candidates receiving a bachelor of arts, fine arts, music and social work degrees

2 p.m.: College of Letters and Science master’s degree candidates; and bachelor of science undergraduate candidates

5 p.m.: College of Nursing undergraduate and master’s degree candidates; College of Education and Human Services undergraduate and master’s degree candidates

Each graduate will be able to request two tickets and if additional tickets are available, those who request them will be given two more tickets. An RSVP is required for the college to create a list.

Graduates from the spring 2020 and winter 2021 classes are invited to take part in the ceremonies.

Masks are required and the sports center will be set up in a socially distanced manner. You can also view the ceremony through a livestream.