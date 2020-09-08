UW-Oshkosh unveils new multicultural mural

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A new mural on the UW-Oshkosh campus was put up at Albee Hall on Tuesday.

The project was headed by the Multicultural Mural Task Force, a group representing different cultures on campus.

Students say the idea behind the mural was to create unity and celebrate campus cultures.

Members who worked on it tell WFRV Local 5 that it should have a little flavor from every culture around the world to show off UW-Oshkosh’s diverse nature.

“This is a predominantly white institution where there are a lot of instances of racial hate,” says mural organizer Flor Hernandez-Lara. “There’s something that needs to be done about that and we were thankful to come up with this and hopefully students walk by and think ‘this is a little piece of my background, a little piece of my history.'”

