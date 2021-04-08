UW regent committee erases excess credit surcharge

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — A University of Wisconsin System regents subcommittee has signed off on eliminating a surcharge for most system students who accumulate too many credits.

The regents established a policy in 2002 that imposes a surcharge on students who accumulate 165 credits or 30 credits more than required to graduate from their program, whichever is greater.

The fee is equal to 100% of resident tuition. System staff wrote in a memo that a 2018 study found such surcharges don’t improve graduation outcomes and increase student debt.

The regents’ Education Committee eliminated the surcharge at all campuses except UW-Madison during a meeting Thursday at UW-Stout.

The full Board of Regents will vote on the move Friday.