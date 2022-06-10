MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has approved freezing tuition for in-state undergraduate students again this year.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the regents approved the freeze as part of the system’s 2022-23 budget Thursday. System President Jay Rothman said the system would use $25 million in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds to support the freeze.

In-state undergraduate tuition has remained flat for the last nine years since Republican legislators imposed a freeze in the 2013-15 state budget.

GOP lawmakers voted last year to lift the freeze but regents keep it in place for the 2021-22 year.