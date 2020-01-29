UW School of Veterinary Medicine to appear in Super Bowl commercial

All videos courtesy of UW-Madison.

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin’s School of Veterinary Medicine will be the focus of a Super Bowl commercial highlighting an adorable golden retriever’s road to recovery.

It all started in July 2019 when the school began caring for 7-year-old Scout, who had been diagnosed with an aggressive cancer that left him with just a month to live. Scout, according to the commercial seen below, had a tumor on his heart and a 1 percent chance of survival.

WATCH THE COMMERCIAL HERE:

Cancer, according to the UW School of Veterinary Medicine, is the number one cause of illness and death in the aging dog population. Scout’s owner, WeatherTech founder and CEO David MacNeil, is all too familiar with canine cancer.

MacNeil has lost his last three dogs to cancer, according to the UW School of Veterinary Medicine. Because of this, efforts to improve life-saving treatments and technology are close to MacNeil.

That helped spark the idea for a Super Bowl commercial.

“We wanted this year’s Super Bowl effort to not only raise awareness, but also financial support for the incredible research and innovative treatments happening at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, where Scout is still a patient. We wanted to use the biggest stage possible to highlight Scout’s story and these incredible breakthroughs, which are not just limited to helping dogs and pets. This research will help advance cancer treatments for humans as well, so there’s the potential to save millions of lives of all species,” MacNeil told the UW.

The 30-second ad, which cost WeatherTech $6 million according to the Associated Press, not only follows Scout’s road to recovery, but is intended to encourage viewers to donate to the school’s cancer research efforts at weathertech.com/donate.

All funds raised by the Super Bowl commercial will be used to support research at the school, according to WeatherTech.

This will also be the first time UW-Madison is the subject of a Super Bowl commercial.

“This is an amazing opportunity not only for the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the School of Veterinary Medicine, but for veterinary medicine worldwide,” says Mark Markel, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine. “So much of what’s known globally today about how best to diagnose and treat devastating diseases such as cancer originated in veterinary medicine. We’re thrilled to share with Super Bowl viewers how our profession benefits beloved animals like Scout and helps people, too.”

Last year, Scout appeared in WeatherTech’s Super Bowl commercial. He is also the face of the company’s advertising for pet products.

Scout’s heart tumor has all but disappeared since he began treatment with the School of Veterinary Medicine last summer.

For Scout’s full story, visit the UW School of Veterinary Medicine or watch the video below: