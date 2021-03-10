UW System expands bridge program to help prepare incoming freshmen

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin System says they will provide summer learning assistance to 1,400 additional incoming freshmen in 2021.

According to a release, this more than doubles the number of admitted students receiving help through campus-based summer bridge programs.

Campus staff says summer bridge programs are critical to ensuring high school graduates make a successful transition to university.

While program details and offerings differ at each university, the UW System says many of them have core areas in common, including academic skill-building, career exploration, mentoring, and student health and wellness.

UW System is starting the expansion of summer bridge programs across the state with an initial $1.3 million investment in these important campus programs, explaining the change is due to the virtual classes and students needing help during the pandemic.

The UW System says they will be seeking reimbursement with state revenue or federal COVID-19 relief funds and ongoing support for this expanded program.

“Student success is critical to the UW System, and our work starts even before students step foot on campus,” said UW System President Tommy Thompson.

In 2020, Wisconsin’s public universities assisted 1,189 students in their transitions to college. The proposed expansion would provide support to an additional 1,410 students.

“As we return to a more traditional semester this fall and beyond, we need to build programs that will help all of our students find success, especially those whose academic progress was slowed by the pandemic,” says Thompson.