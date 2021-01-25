UW System extends COVID-19 surge testing into spring

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Community COVID-19 surge testing sites at UW System campuses now extend into spring.

UW System President Tommy Thompson announced the extension of these surge sites, as some universities start today.

According to a release, after conducting more than 220,000 free tests through last week, most of the 22 surge testing sites were scheduled to close.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will provide 140,000 additional Abbott BinaxNOW tests and associated confirmatory PCR tests for use across Wisconsin in the coming weeks.

“We thank the federal government for their confidence in us, and we’re pleased that our university sites can continue to be used in the fight against this insidious disease. Where there’s a problem, I want the UW System here to help,” says President Thompson.

The following is the list of extended surge testing sites and the date testing starts again:

UW-Eau Claire: Zorn Arena, Feb. 2 Barron County: Gymnasium, Feb. 2

UW-Green Bay Weidner Center, Jan. 27

UW-La Crosse Cartwright Center, Feb. 1

UW-Oshkosh Culver Family Welcome Center, Jan. 25

UW-Parkside Tallent Hall, Jan. 27

UW-River Falls Hoffman Park Storm Shelter, Feb. 2

UW-Stevens Point Dreyfus University Center, Feb. 3 Marshfield, Feb. 2 Wausau, Feb. 1

UW-Stout Sports & Fitness Center, Feb. 1

UW-Whitewater Community Engagement Center, Feb. 1



According to a release, UW System universities set up surge testing sites last fall, and testing began in early Nov.