UWGB among ten UW universities to waive electronic application fees

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents approved waiving electronic application fees at 10 of its 13 universities for approximately the next two years.
The new policy would take effect immediately at all universities except UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse, and UW-Madison, although those universities would be able to waive fees if students meet financial hardship criteria.
The no-cost EApp will save students $25 per application, providing them economic relief amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is also estimated that the fee waiver will lead to increased applications at UW System universities.
According to a release, initial data suggests that fee waiver campaigns have led to an increase in the number of students applying to a UW System university and the overall number of applications submitted:
- New freshman applicants so far for fall 2021 have risen to 60,670 from 54,592 at this point last year
- Applications are at 91,415 now versus 69,217 last year at this time.
- For fall 2020, 9,486 students applied to two or more UW universities; this year 13,662 students have applied to two or more universities.
