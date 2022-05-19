KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two local universities have teamed up to change the conversation around suicide at the Northeast Wisconsin Suicide Prevention Summit.

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay alongside the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh collaborated with the Center for Suicide Awareness to host the third annual Northeast Wisconsin Suicide Prevention Summit on Thursday.

The theme of the event was ‘Bouncing Back: Build Resiliency’ and featured a wide range of mental health experts who gave different presentations on valuable topics from different viewpoints.

“Our healthcare system attempts to promote well-being and self-awareness in our physical and mental health, but in truth stigma, shame, and fear of judgment prevent many from reaching out for support. It’s important to share knowledge and learned experiences in order to evolve our practices,” said Ryan Ayala, one of the presenters at the event.

The event was held at the new Center for Suicide Awareness Headquarters in Kaukauna with college students getting a discounted admission fee of only $35. There, students and participants received handouts and other learning material to help better understand mental health.

“Clinical work in suicide prevention does not afford much time for sharing personal stories/perspectives. I’m excited for the opportunity to distill my own experience working within large mental health systems into a format both current and aspiring professionals can digest, debate, and integrate within their own practice,” said Karlan Welstead, another presenter at the event.

For more information about the Northeast Wisconsin Suicide Prevention Summit, click here.