UWGB campuses announce 3% enrollment increase, recognizes hard work of staff and faculty

(WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin System has released initial enrollment numbers, and while they saw an overall decrease, there’s a bright spot for one local university.

According to a release, initial fall 2021 enrollment dropped 1% compared to fall of 2020, however, freshman and new transfers have increased by 4% at 8 of the 13 main campuses. These numbers are based on first-day figures and were released earlier than normal because of the impact of COVID-19.

“These new preliminary estimates reflect a number of factors. It’s clear that students continue to view the UW Systems as a tremendous value and their ticket to a brighter future. New freshman and transfer students are up, thanks to our added recruitment tools coupled with the extraordinary work done by admissions and registrations staff,” says President Tommy Thompson.

The University of Wisconsin – Green Bay was one of the campuses that saw an enrollment increase at all four of their sites, Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc and Sheboygan. Data shows they had a 3% overall enrollment increase – the sixth straight year of such an increase. Enrollment wasn’t the only thing UWGB saw an increase in, they had a 12% increase in Graduate Studies, 4% in new freshmen enrollment.

“We recognize that more than 40% of our students are the first of their family to pursue a college education. Our faculty and staff work extremely hard at getting students from enrollment to commencement, despite the difficult circumstances that might surround them, especially over the last year,” says Kate Burns, the UW-Green Bay Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.

UW-Madison and UW-Superior were the other three universities that showed an increase.

The UW System will make another announcement regarding final enrollment numbers later this year.