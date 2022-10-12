GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new grant will help better prepare nursing students at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for the demands of the job.

The school says the money will allow them to enhance their program by offering instruction in soft skills such as building relationships with patients and listening or having hard conversations.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development representatives say this program will turn Aurora Baycare Medical Center nurses into co-clinical instructors, opening up a bottleneck in the current system.

“There is a high student interest in the nursing profession and high demand from employers, but a low and dropping number of nurse educators is blocking the pipeline,” said Amy Pechacek, Department of Workforce Development Secretary-Designee.”

Current labor statistics predict Wisconsin to be nearly 20,000 registered nurses short by 2035.