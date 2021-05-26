UWGB now offers minor in Criminal Justice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone looking to enter down the path for a career involving criminal justice now has a new option at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (UWGB).

Students can reportedly enroll right away in the minor, which is 24 credits. Officials say the minor will be supported by high-impact practices with a focus on guest speakers and student interactions with community organizations related to criminal justice.

“Now is a great time for students to explore this field because public interrogation has shifted the system toward greater inclusivity and self-reflection,” says UW-Green Bay Associate Prof. Dana Atwood.

UWGB provided a list of ten things students will accomplish by the end of the program including:

Identify, analyze and communicate criminal justice policies and practices. Analyze and evaluate the ways that deviance and crime are social constructed. Understand the pursuits of justice and creations of legal systems across history and cultures. Critically analyze and interpret quantitative and qualitative criminological data. Understand, explore, analyze and employ crime concepts, theories and processes of justice as they relate to practical applications of policy. Recognize and define the various categories of criminal offenses. Identify the demographic and social structural characteristics common among groups of criminal offenders and victims. Identify and understand ethical considerations in policy construction and implementation. Critically evaluate bias in policy and interaction involved in the criminal justice process. Identify how the criminal justice system is differentially experienced on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, ability, age and other social statuses relevant in the current system.

The minor can also provide a lot of job opportunities when combined with other majors, according to Associate Professor Atwood.

“There is a long list of potential careers outside of ones we normally think (police, parole, judge, attorney, etc.). Students could major in biology or chemistry and be a blood analyst; or major in sociology and be a victim advocate; or major in psychology and become an intelligence analyst for the FBI. The program also provides excellent graduate program- and pre-law preparation,” says Associate Professor Atwood.

More information regarding the program can be found on UWGB’s website.