UWGB, Packers & Green Bay East High School team up to launch Sports Analytics Club

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The inaugural Sports Analytics Club Program in the Green Bay Public Schools will launch in the upcoming fall.

According to officials, the National Sports Analytics Club Program (SACP) announced a statewide initiative to establish SACP clubs across Wisconsin.

To help launch the program, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is partnering with the Green Bay Packers and Green Bay East High School to launch the club in Green Bay Area Public Schools.

UW-Green Bay is reportedly sponsoring the club’s launch and there is no limit on the number of students who can join.

“We are excited to team up with Green Bay East to help enhance the fan experience at Lambeau Field, “said Green Bay Packers Business Intelligence Manager, Garrison Cummings.

More information on the SACP’s mission can be found on their website.