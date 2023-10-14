GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) – Local 5 News is taking a closer look with a unique perspective from Northeast Wisconsin.

UWGB Profesor David Coury warns of the global implications. In particular, the potential impact of efforts by the United States to establish diplomatic relations between Israel and other countries in the Arab world.

“The Biden Administration has been working to try to get Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel and that was the last and biggest obstacle to reaching a sense of normalization,” Prof. Coury noted.

Top U.S. diplomats have reached out to the Saudis in the wake of Israel’s declaration of war on Hamas. It remains unclear how many other international community leaders will lend their voice to try to contain the conflict and if those words will even work.

“Israel has already hit some Hezbollah sites in Lebanon,” said Coury. “Should Iran get involved or Syria? There is a risk it could broaden into a greater conflict which would really be horrific for the entire world community.”

While we are talking about the oil-rich middle prices at the pump remain on track to keep falling in the United States. Energy analysts say crude oil prices that jumped immediately after last weekend’s surprise attack have retreated. Of course, this is all contingent on the conflict not expanding geographically.