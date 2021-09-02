UWGB students lend helping hand at Pamperin Park

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s incoming students visited Pamperin Park to give a helping hand with a service project.

The service project at Pamperin Park was on August 31 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Students from all four campuses were welcome to participate.

350 new students came together for the project, which helped provide community service to the area.

Organizers also stressed the importance of community involvement is at the university and programs like this are a great way to get involved.

“Community service is really a core value of UW-Green Bay in a variety of ways, through volunteerism, service and civic engagement,” says Katie Lesperance, Associate Director of Student Engagement.

Even though newcomer students from 2020 were not able to participate in similar programs due to COVID, they were still invited to tag along.

More information on UWGB’s community service projects can be found on their website.