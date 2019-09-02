UWGB students, new and old, paint giant phoenix

An annual tradation continued on UWGB’s campus.

Sunday, students were invited to grab a paint roller to paint a giant phoenix, the school’s mascot.

The phoenix was painted between the University Union and Mary Ann Cofrin hall.

It takes about 20 gallons of paint to cover the 75′ by 75′ inch bird.

Students say painting the school mascot is a way to bring students together and welcome them to campus.

“It’s just a good way to get students incorporated sort of the social setting of the school and that’s just getting everyone to know each other and accepting other people into your life,” says incoming freshman Bennett Tust.

Tust says around 500 to 600 students participated in painting the phoenix.