UWGB to host inaugural Viking Festival, honor late husband of professor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – During the first weekend of October, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (UWGB) will host its first-ever Viking Festival and honor Viking storyteller Adrian Spendlow.

According to officials, on Oct. 2 the inaugural Viking Festival will be held at the University’s Viking House grounds. The event will be hosted in honor and memory of Spendlow who died this past year. Spendlow was the husband of UWGB Professor Heidi Sherman.

The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is open to the public and is free to attend. There will be plenty of activities during the festival including:

Live battle reenactments

Singing and storytelling

Dance lessons from Viking sorceress Kari Tauring

Games and activities for kids

Guided tours of the Viking House by its original Owner, Owen and Elspeth Christianson

“At these festivals, people have an opportunity to see Viking-era crafts demonstrated and explained by Viking specialists,” said Sherman.

The Viking House was completed in 2011 in Stratford, Wisconsin. The Christiansons’ plan was reportedly to use the use for reenactment and educational purposes.

The couple started hosting UWGB students for Viking camp weekends, and in 2017 the Christianson’s donated the house to UWGB to be used for hands-on learning.

A full schedule of the festival’s events can be found online.