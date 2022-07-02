GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (UWGB) has confirmed that the 22-year-old man involved in a fatal motorcycle crash on its campus on Friday was not a student at the school.

According to UWGB, just after 10:30 p.m., UW-Green Bay Campus Police responded to the intersection of North Circle Drive and East Circle Drive for reports of vehicle headlights in the ditch.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they saw that a motorcycle had left the roadway impacting brush in the Cofrin Arboretum.

Officials were able to locate the driver of the motorcycle, who was later identified as a 22-year-old Green Bay man. The driver was reportedly found wearing a helmet and pinned beneath the motorcycle.

He was unresponsive.

Authorities report that UW-Green Bay Campus Police and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department administered emergency medical attention, to no avail. The 22-year-old was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

UWGB officials have confirmed that the victim was not a student at the school.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.