UWGB’s annual Heirloom Plant Sale underway, outdoor sale on May 15

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Natural and Applied Sciences academic unit is holding its annual Heirloom Plant Sale to help support student research.

To ensure social distancing and the safety of the community the process is different compared to previous years. According to officials, a new website has an online shop for customers to place an order that can be later picked up between May 13 and May 15.

There will be an outdoor sale for browsing on May 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. outside the Lab Sciences greenhouse. However, only the plants that have not been pre-ordered will be available at that time.

April 22, was the first day for public ordering. This year there will be a variety of plants to choose from, including:

59 different varieties of tomatoes

41 varieties of peppers

Native flowering plants that benefit pollinators

Varieties of vegetables, herbs several different basils and a collection of flowers

2020 different heirloom and open-pollinated cultivars and varieties for gardeners

Masks will be required for order pick-up. Payment will be at pick up, cash or check only, according to officials.

More information can be found on UWGB’s website.